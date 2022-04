NATOMAS (CBS13) – What could be better than saying TGIF? Starting your weekend a day earlier. Toiling 40 hours a week may be a thing of the past. “Instead of working more, work less but work more efficiently,” said Hakan Ozcelik, a business professor at Sacramento State. Some California lawmakers want to redefine what’s considered full-time. AB 2932 would only apply to companies with at least 500 employees. It calls for a four-day workweek and you’d get overtime after 32 hours. “That’s not a problem for me. I telework from home,” said Alma Salaver. “Who would be against having a three-day weekend all the time?” said...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO