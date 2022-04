At the end of this season, the three-year contract that Dallas Eakins signed as head coach of the Anaheim Ducks in 2019 will expire. With the team now under new management after hiring general manager Pat Verbeek earlier this year, some questioned whether Eakins would be retained. Elliott Teaford of the OC Register reports that the team is expected to retain Eakins for at least one more season, with Verbeek set to clarify the situation this week. The Athletic has also reported that the Ducks coach will be back in 2022-23, and notes that the original deal may have contained an option for a fourth year.

