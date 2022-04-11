Cape man found guilty in 3 separate child sex crimes

Three cases of sex crimes against children are now closed with the conviction and sentencing of 41-year-old Jose Enrique Ortega.

In the first case from 2020, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) traced digital information to Ortega linking him to the possession of child porn. Charges, in this case, included possession and intent to distribute. He was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison for this case.

FDLE and Cape Coral officers uncovered evidence in the second case tying Ortega to a child victim. Ortega was found guilty of two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation and sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by Sex Offender Probation for the rest of his life. He was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for five counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, and one count of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance.

While this case was pending, prosecutors say Ortega violated his pre-trial release, due to violating the terms of his GPS electronic monitoring. After being arrested, law enforcement received a tip and, conducting a search warrant at the apartment where Ortega was staying, found more child pornography was found, which led to a third case.

Ortega was found guilty in this third case and sentenced to 15 years in prison for six counts of Possession of Child Pornography. The sentences are to run concurrently. He must also register as a sex offender for life.