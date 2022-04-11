ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Images of the Air Jordan 11 Low ’72-10′ Have Emerged

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095QBm_0f5v8mSI00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand will soon deliver a new style of the acclaimed Air Jordan 11 Low that celebrates a historic season record of the Chicago Bulls.

Product images of the Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10” have emerged this week, revealing that Michael Jordan’s signature shoe is revisiting a previously-released Air Jordan 11 style from 2015. The “72-10” iteration of the shoe celebrates the legendary 1995-1996 NBA season when Jordan and his Bulls team made history with a recently-broken 72-10 regular-season record.

The Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10” features a stealthy black-based color blocking that starts off with the premium tumbled leather upper and continues down to the shiny patent leather mudguard. Subtle red accents appear on the midfoot’s tongue tag, the Jumpman logo printed on the footbed and on the heel. Breaking up the predominantly black color scheme is a white midsole and a semi-translucent outsole.

“Nearly two decades ago, the Air Jordan XI elevated on-court footwear with a formal influence at the request of His Airness himself. Shining bright with a patent leather overlay, the latest take on the Air Jordan XI celebrates the legendary 1995-1996 championship season that saw MJ and his squad make history with a 72-10 regular-season record,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the Air Jordan 11 “72-10” from 2015.

Despite images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10” surfacing, a specific release date for the shoe has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand but the pair is scheduled to hit shelves in the summer.

