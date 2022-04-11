ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

VF Joins Regenerative Cotton Fund

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w65LW_0f5v8kgq00

Click here to read the full article.

The VF Foundation announced it will join the Soil Health Institute’s U.S. Regenerative Cotton Fund as a sustaining supporter.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Better Cotton Re-Shapes IDH Partnership

Click here to read the full article. IDH and Better Cotton said they are committed to building a cotton sector that promotes climate-resilient approaches. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalIs Fashion Ready for SEC's Carbon Disclosure Mandate?OCA Reports 350% Rise in Organic Cotton FarmersConsumers Name Their Top 5 Sustainable Fashion CompaniesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Robotics and Digital Apparel Company Unspun Now a B Corp

Click here to read the full article. Coming off the heels of a $7.5 million funding round, robotics and digital apparel company Unspun has achieved B Corp status, joining the likes of ethical denim brands including Outland Denim and Good American that have met the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance. The brand’s B Corp certification affirms its mission to use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Administered by the nonprofit B Lab, B Corp certification measures corporate performance across governance, workers, customers, community and the environment. The certification aligns with the company’s founding...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

7 Innovators Join Fashion for Good’s 2022 Asia Innovation Program

Click here to read the full article. The innovators joining the program are Picvisa, Gaiacel, AN Herbals, Fermentech Labs, Sodhani Biotech, Vaayu and UKHI Hemp Foundation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalJust How Big Is the Market for Next-Gen Leather and Biomaterials?Biodegradable Vegan Sneaker Taps Hemp, Tencel and Algae-Based FoamWhat to Know About Everlane's Alt-LeatherBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Prasad Reddy of Twisted X on Building More Eco Processes

Click here to read the full article. In this Q+A, Prasad Reddy, CEO of eco-footwear company Twisted X, talks about how little steps toward sustainability go a long way. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Balance Opens Massachusetts Sneaker FactoryESG Outlook: Amy Wan of Trimco Group on How its ESG Data Engine Boosts Sustainability AnalysisBritish Footwear Brand Goes BankruptBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Regenerative#Charity#Vf#The Vf Foundation#Sj Promo 40#Becoming Smarter More#Indian Cotton Co Op#American#Aepc
Sourcing Journal

Tapestry Awards $3 Million to WWF for Leather Traceability Program

Click here to read the full article. The grant will be used to develop an innovative system to enhance traceability of the leather value chain in Brazil. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalJust How Big Is the Market for Next-Gen Leather and Biomaterials?Ecco's New NYC Studio Looks to Instill a 'Different' POVLeather Alternative Scales in World's First Bacterial Cellulose FacilityBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Might Have a $203 Million Problem on its Hands

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s most transparent companies apparently wants to muzzle its workers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Staten Island Warehouse Workers Vote to Unionize...Is Alabama Next?Digital Brands Group CEO Describes Amazon Denim 'Beta Test'New Bill Demands Fashion Management Companies Pay UpBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

In India, Costly Cotton Import Tax Meets ‘Liquidity Crisis’

Click here to read the full article. Garment producers are asking the government to suspend the duty applied to cotton imports to alleviate shortages and cost pressures. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEvrnu Develops Fiber Made From 100 Percent Textile WasteChina's BCI-Snubbing Cotton Sustainability Standard Goes Into EffectAfter Two Years of Covid, Consumers Still Feathering Their NestsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Really Just Said its ‘Low-Quality’ Shoes Would ‘Disintegrate’

Click here to read the full article. Vans won a preliminary injunction against the mass retailer and its more than two dozen knockoff sneakers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWSam's Club CEO Explains Why Super Bowl Ad Made SenseWalmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Sourcing Journal

Destination XL Sees $10B Opportunity in ‘Underserved’ Big and Tall Market

Click here to read the full article. Harvey Kanter has plenty of reasons to be excited after signing a new three-year deal to stay on as CEO of the big and tall clothing purveyor. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSuitShop Prototypes 100% Biodegradable SuitNike Partnership 'Has Never Been Stronger,' Academy Exec SaysWhy Soma Could Be Big-Time Intimates ChallengerBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Which Brands Flunked Their PFAS Pledges?

Click here to read the full article. A new report takes a deep dive into how brands from Nike and Patagonia to Ralph Lauren and Victoria’s Secret fared with “forever chemicals.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike to Open Atlanta 'Technology Center' Early Next YearNike Scales Up Recycled Materials Across Performance StylesAdidas Tees Up Comfort-Food Collab as Tiger Woods Returns to GolfBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Just How Big Is the Market for Next-Gen Leather and Biomaterials?

Click here to read the full article. Next-gen materials are between five and 10 years behind the likes of Beyond Burger and Impossible Meat, a new report says. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal7 Innovators Join Fashion for Good's 2022 Asia Innovation ProgramTapestry Awards $3 Million to WWF for Leather Traceability ProgramWhat to Know About Everlane's Alt-LeatherBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Bankruptcy Expert Expects ‘Active Market’ This Year

Click here to read the full article. An unusually subdued March could mean more bankruptcies ahead, said Epiq’s Chris Kruse. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalKaltex Nearing Default Following Failed Refinancing AttemptsOffice Trend Signals Emerge in Men's Wear Brand's Second Bankruptcy in 2 YearsDov Charney, American Apparel Founder, Files for Chapter 11 BankruptcyBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart’s Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: Report

Click here to read the full article. An IPO delay would give Walmart time to boost valuations as it grows Flipkart’s online healthcare and travel bookings businesses. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalKohl's, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo MarketingWalmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksTrimming Up: Coloreel Inks India Deal, Stretchline to Reduce GHGsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Footwear News

These Brands Are Celebrating Earth Day With New Shoe Releases, Initiatives and More

Click here to read the full article. It’s going to be a happy Earth Day. April 22 marks the anniversary of the environmental movement that encourages a public consciousness about pollution and promotes ways to lead a greener and more sustainable life. Throughout the month, brands are launching new initiatives, commitments and products as they renew promises to do their part to save the planet. Considering shoes and apparel contribute to the massive amounts of waste that end up in landfills, the footwear industry is speaking out and taking action just in time for the annual environmental event. Keep reading below to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Bolt Enters Crypto, NFT Markets with Wyre Acquisition

Click here to read the full article. Under the deal, Bolt merchants can accept crypto for physical goods, while consumers can also pay for said goods with the currency. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Google Retail Search, Threekit Try-On, CB Insights Retail ServicesRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWRetail Tech: Asics Taps Trimco Product DNA, Chico's Revamps Mobile Apps, Amiri Deploys TulipBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace Perks

Click here to read the full article. Amazon isn’t the only marketplace around. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Up Close: In Conversation with Berkshire Grey's Kishore BoyalakuntlaRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Global Change Awards Honor Innovations in Circularity, Home Washing and More

Click here to read the full article. H&M Group’s nonprofit arm, H&M Foundation, selected a new class of winners for its Global Change Awards (GCA). Now in its seventh year, the awards honor the world’s most disruptive innovations and aim to fulfill the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. This year’s winners highlighted innovations in farming, home washing, circularity and more. Winners include BioPuff by Saltyco, a U.K.-based team that invented a planet-positive alternative to goose down that’s made from regenerative plants; BioRestore, a Swedish laundry solution that enhances the condition of worn clothing; CottonAce by Wadhwani AI, a solution...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

SuitShop Prototypes 100% Biodegradable Suit

Click here to read the full article. The fully biodegradable The Earth Day Suit is made from a non-dyed linen and a Cupro vegan silk lining using no animal byproducts. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDestination XL Sees $10B Opportunity in 'Underserved' Big and Tall MarketBiodegradable Vegan Sneaker Taps Hemp, Tencel and Algae-Based FoamTaiwan Textile Federation Launches Online Sustainable Product SeriesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

10 Ways Supply Chain Analytics Contribute to a More Sustainable World

Click here to read the full article. When companies analyze their supply chain operations, if they’re just looking inward—seeking out cost-cutting measures and ways to boost production efficiency—they are missing the bigger picture. Amid today’s climate emergency, it’s vital that a company also collects data for the purpose of being globally sustainable, both in quick internal wins and long-term goals for the planet as a whole. Here, Tobias Grabler, COO of supply chain software solutions company Topo Solutions, outlines 10 ways that supply chain analytics contribute to a more sustainable world: #1 Supply chain analytics help businesses adapt a mindset change As a starting...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Is On-Demand Delivery in the Driver Seat?

Click here to read the full article. Uber, DoorDash and Instacart executives discuss how they aim to power local commerce as they look beyond food. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalPacsun President Explains Why the Metaverse MattersAmerican Eagle Exec Talks 'Home Run' Supply Chain StrategySam's Club CEO Explains Why Super Bowl Ad Made SenseBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy