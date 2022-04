Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day. Though it might seem simple enough (sometimes to the point of afterthought), staying on top of your oral hygiene is something most of us can improve upon. Whether you have a bad habit of cutting corners, like brushing for too little time, or you just want to make sure your smile is as gleaming as possible, you'll find a solution in Quip's elegant ecosystem of beautifully designed electric toothbrushes and other teeth-cleaning devices. Better still, all of them are 25 percent off during the brand's spring sale.

SHOPPING ・ 21 DAYS AGO