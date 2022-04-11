Conversations And Articles About Music

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

… occurred 61 years ago, on April 11, 1961. At that performance, Dylan performed his yet-to-be-recorded song “Blowin’ in the Wind.” (Gerde’s Folk City was located in Greenwich Village.) The recording session for “Blowin’ in the Wind” would be at Columbia Recording Studios on July...

delcoculturevultures.com

Cleveland.com

‘Stars in the House’ telethon featuring Josh Groban, Steve Martin & more to benefit Ukraine this weekend

All-stars from the musical theater world are lining up to make some music to benefit Ukraine this weekend. Josh Groban, Billy Porter, Steve Martin, Kristin Chenoweth, David Hyde Pierce, Annette Bening, Mandy Patinkin and many more will take part in “Stars in the House,” a telethon taking place noon-10 p.m. Saturday, May 26, and streaming via the “Stars in the House” YouTube channel and on SiriusXM’s Stars109.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Rae Allen, Star of The Sopranos and A League of Their Own, Dead at 95

Rae Allen, the actress who played Aunt Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos, has died. She was 95. Allen's talent manager Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management confirmed the news to PEOPLE that she died Wednesday morning in her sleep from natural causes. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1926, Allen...
CELEBRITIES
People

Joel Grey Says He Has No Regrets as He Turns 90: 'I Fought Like a Fighter'

Broadway legend Joel Grey is 90 years young. The Oscar and Tony Award-winning Cabaret star tells PEOPLE that he is celebrating his birthday on Monday "with good friends." But even as he enters his tenth decade, Grey is still a busy actor, recently making a cameo in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick… Boom! and wrapping his work on the upcoming FX thriller The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nehemiah Persoff, Actor in ‘Some Like It Hot,’ ‘On the Waterfront’ and ‘Yentl,’ Dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, a charter member of the Actors Studio who appeared in dozens of notable films and TV shows, from Some Like It Hot and On the Waterfront to The Twilight Zone and The Untouchables, has died. He was 102. Persoff died Tuesday night at an acute care facility in San Luis Obispo, California, his son Dan told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Rydell, Pop Singer and 'Bye Bye Birdie' Actor, Dies at 79John Zaritsky, Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker, Dies at 79Mantas Kvedaravicius, Lithuanian Documentary Filmmaker, Dies in Ukraine at 45 The prolific character actor also portrayed Henry Fonda’s brother-in-law in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man (1956),...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Classic Rock Q107

Steve Perry Joins Clannad on New Version of ‘White Fool’

Steve Perry has joined forces once again with Irish band Clannad for a "reimagined" version of their 1987 collaboration "White Fool." You can hear the new track below. The original version of "White Fool" appeared on Clannad's 1987 album, Sirius, which, in addition to Perry, also included guest appearances from Bruce Hornsby and J.D. Souther.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: The James Hunter Six is Regaling in Romance

Listening to With Love, the new album by The James Hunter Six is a bit like stepping into a time machine and setting the controls back to the late ‘50s or early ‘60s. Echoes of Sam Cooke, The Coasters, Ben E. King, and other casual crooners of that earlier era have a prominent presence in the musical mix, even though Hunter himself needn’t rely on comparisons in order to establish his own identity. Though British-born, he’s obviously been inspired by his forebears, yet he’s not bound to them entirely.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Bruce Springsteen’s engineer play unreleased 1982 outtakes at Mexico conference

Bruce Springsteen fans were treated to some of the rocker’s unreleased outtakes at a Mexican radio conference this weekend, thanks to his longtime engineer. Toby Scott was a guest at this past weekend’s SoundCheck Xpo in Mexico City; during his presentation he offered up some snippets of a few old recordings that Springsteen recorded in the early 1980s.
MUSIC
BBC

Oliviers 2022: Cabaret and Life of Pi sweep theatre awards

A stage adaptation of Life of Pi and a revival of the musical Cabaret were the big winners at Sunday's Olivier Awards. It was a jubilant night for theatre at the Royal Albert Hall as the stage industry celebrated a year in which performances resumed after lockdown. Cabaret stars Eddie...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘The Little Prince’ Broadway Review: Classic Tale Takes Flight

Click here to read the full article. Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s elegantly humble 1943 children’s novella The Little Prince is transformed into a visually spectacular, dramatically overblown meld of dance, music, video and, best of all, breathtaking aerial acrobatics in Anne Tournié’s international staging opening on Broadway tonight at the Broadway Theatre. Staying true to the book’s plot and spirit, with only a few storyline excisions that might disappoint Saint-Exupéry die-hards (the rest of us could do with some additional trimming), The Little Prince is less a standard Broadway musical than a Cirque du Soleil-style entertainment making a New York spring and...
THEATER & DANCE

