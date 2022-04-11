2 Toledo men seek hospital treatment after multiple bullets strike vehicle

Toledo police were called to ProMedica Toledo Hospital just before 5 a.m. Sunday after two men arrived there seeking care for injuries after their vehicle was hit by bullets.

Tyler McCreary, 29, of the 1400 block of West Delaware, and Devon Hands, 20, of the 2800 block of Chestnut, both had non-life-threatening injuries. Their black Chevy sedan, which was sitting in front of the hospital, had multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side, according to a police report.

Neither Mr. McCreary nor Mr. Hands could identify the location of the incident, police said.