ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

2 Toledo men seek hospital treatment after multiple bullets strike vehicle

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xx1Dq_0f5v88Qb00

Toledo police were called to ProMedica Toledo Hospital just before 5 a.m. Sunday after two men arrived there seeking care for injuries after their vehicle was hit by bullets.

Tyler McCreary, 29, of the 1400 block of West Delaware, and Devon Hands, 20, of the 2800 block of Chestnut, both had non-life-threatening injuries. Their black Chevy sedan, which was sitting in front of the hospital, had multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side, according to a police report.

Neither Mr. McCreary nor Mr. Hands could identify the location of the incident, police said.

Comments / 3

Related
WTOL 11

Gas station, car damaged in shootout in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Stop & Shop gas station at Monroe Street and Auburn Avenue became the scene for a shoot-out around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, no one was hurt in the shooting. There were multiple shooters involved, firing from inside and outside of the gas station according to detectives.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo to pay woman hit by police cruiser $278,000

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a $278,000 settlement with a Toledo woman after being injured in a crash with a Toledo police cruiser. City officials have reached a deal with Kelly Molter, who was injured in the January 2019, crash. In 2020...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Bouncer shot overnight at west Toledo bar, police seeking suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching Friday for a suspect in the early morning shooting of a bouncer at a west Toledo bar. Police are looking for the man who witnesses have said shot the bouncer shortly before 1:30 a.m. after an altercation that began with two people bumping into each other during a St. Patrick's Day celebration at Delaney's Lounge.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Delaware, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend says she 'did not do a very good job' cleaning up his blood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a rental car and then dumping his body in an alley. According to a statement, Allegheny County Police received a call on March 13 at 6:29 a.m. about a deceased male in Derby Alley. First responders located a male with a gunshot wound to his head, and the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit arrived on the scene to begin an investigation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTOL 11

Missing Perrysburg Twp. woman found dead, family says

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Perrysburg Township woman missing since April 8 has been found dead, family said Monday. Deidra Lizcano, a mother of three, was last seen leaving the Latins United Club on South Saint Clair Street, her family's bar. "She was supposed to go home, never made it,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Mccreary
The Oakland Press

Life sentence dropped for man who killed young engineer for his car at 16

At age 16, Akil Logan of Pontiac had a plan to arrive in style at an upcoming high school dance. The plan: Steal a car to his liking — and maybe shoot the owner to get it. So he and a few friends took a ride to Southfield to carry out that plan. It went down in the parking lot of a Farmer Jack grocery store on Telegraph Road, on Oct. 6, 1995.
PONTIAC, MI
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Hands#Promedica Toledo Hospital#Police#Bullets#Chevy
WTOL 11

Two 13-year-old boys arrested, charged with rape in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys from Perrysburg were arrested over the weekend on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident that happened last year. According to Perrysburg police, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, and part of it may have been recorded, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said Monday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Officers arrest 2, seize nearly $2 million in drugs in Butler County bust

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Law enforcement officers served nine search warrants and made two arrests in connection to what they call a violent drug trafficking organization. Officers from several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, searched the nine locations on Tuesday and seized about 700 pounds of marijuana estimated to be worth around $2 million on the street, 10 guns, over $50,000 and multiple vehicles.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect Wanted in Multiple Shootings

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple shooting incidents in West Philadelphia. Detectives state that three shooting incidents occurred at the Westpark Apartment complex in West Philadelphia between March 1st, 2022, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy