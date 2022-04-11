Stolen wallet leads to debit card spending spree
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A male suspect allegedly stole a debit card and went on a brief spending spree.
The Millcreek Police Department alleges that on March 27 the suspect entered Planet Fitness in West Erie Plaza where he stole a wallet with a debit card.
He then went to Target and spent $800 with the stolen debit card. The suspect then used the debit card again at Wegmans for an unknown amount.
The alleged suspect was seen leaving local businesses driving a gray Kia Telluride.
Anyone with information about the thefts can call Detective Kutterna at (814) 838-9515 extension 570.
