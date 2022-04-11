ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen wallet leads to debit card spending spree

By Corey Morris
 1 day ago

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A male suspect allegedly stole a debit card and went on a brief spending spree.

The Millcreek Police Department alleges that on March 27 the suspect entered Planet Fitness in West Erie Plaza where he stole a wallet with a debit card.

He then went to Target and spent $800 with the stolen debit card. The suspect then used the debit card again at Wegmans for an unknown amount.

New Frank Zappa collection features Erie, Edinboro concerts

The alleged suspect was seen leaving local businesses driving a gray Kia Telluride.

Anyone with information about the thefts can call Detective Kutterna at (814) 838-9515 extension 570.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at (814) 836-9271 or submitted online .

