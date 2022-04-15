ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Current weather closings and delays

By Nick Jachim, Robert Mechaley, Hannah Woosley-Collins, Keith Darnay
 3 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6s50_0f5v6U1A00

( KX N ET ) — Organizations are canceling and rescheduling events planned due to the blizzard. This list is a rapidly growing and changing one, so check back often for the latest information.

Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 15:

School closings: Follow this link

  • Bismarck Public Schools remain closed for in-person learning until April 19. April 14 is being designated a “virtual learning day.” Schools will reach out to families via email with more information about how to participate in virtual learning.
  • Mandan Public Schools will remain closed until April 19.
  • Colleges:
    • University of Mary cancels in-person classes April 12-14.
    • Williston State College closed through the rest of the week. Classes will resume on April 19, as Easter Monday is observed. Regular office hours will resume on April 18.

Community organizations, businesses, events

  • Due to snow accumulation in Medora, the Chateau de Mores has rescheduled the Easter Egg Hunt to April 23 and Easter Brunch at the Rough Riders Hotel has been canceled. The Rough Riders Hotel and Theodore’s Dining Room will remain open.
  • Souris Basin Public Transportation in Minot is closed until April 18.
  • Choice Bank at 207 E. Front Ave., Bismarck, will be OPEN in the drive-thru from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today. Choice Bank at 1313 Skyline Blvd., Bismarck, will be CLOSED today.
  • CHI St. Alexius Health: Bismarck and Mandan – These are CLOSED April 15: Urgent Care, Primary Care Clinics, Specialty Clinics, Great Plains Rehabilitation Services, Mandan Pharmacy, Occupational Medicine Clinic, outpatient cardiac rehab, outpatient physical therapy, acceleration program. HPC Fitness Gym closed until April 18. This is OPEN April 15: Urgent Care, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • CHI St. Alexius Health: Garrison – Garrison Family Clinic OPEN.
  • CHI St. Alexius Health: Minot – Minot Medical Plaza closed April 15.
  • CHI St. Alexius Health: Turtle Lake and Washburn – Turtle Lake Clinic and Washburn Family Clinic OPEN
  • Most Trinity Health clinics in Minot and the region will remain closed April 15, including the CancerCare Center. Here is what will be OPEN: Firs tCare Walk-In Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and KeyCare Pharmacy will offer service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Kidney Dialysis Unit in Minot will open at 8 a.m. and the Kidney Dialysis Unit in Belcourt will open at 10 a.m. All other clinics and outpatient centers will remain closed. Patients with Friday clinic appointments will be contacted to reschedule. Roosevelt Park Zoo’s “Easter at the Zoo,” originally planned for Saturday, April 16, has been cancelled.
  • “Luther’s Soup Kitchen” at First Lutheran Church in Minot is closed April 15 but will resume next week.
  • First Lutheran of Plaza, Shell Creek and Parshall UCC has cancelled all services for Good Friday due to the blizzard.
  • Spirit of Life Parish Outreach Food Pantry will be closed April 15 (Good Friday)
  • The Badlands Human Service Center, Regional Child Support, and Vocational Rehabilitation offices will remain closed until 8:00 a.m., Monday April 18
  • Northwest Human Service Center in Williston will remain closed until Monday, April 18.
  • North Central Human Service Center in Minot and the Regional Child Support and Vocational Rehabilitation offices in Minot are closed until Monday, April 18. If individuals are experiencing a mental health crisis they can call 211 to be routed to our on call crisis workers.
  • The Community Action Partnership Minot Office is closed until Monday, April 18 at 8 a.m.
  • The Mandan city landfill is closed April 15.
  • City of Bismarck Recycling collection has been canceled for April.
  • The volunteer clean-up project around the Minot landfill , scheduled for April 15 has been rescheduled for April 22, weather permitting.
  • Minot Commission on Aging/Meals on Wheels will reopen on April 19 at 7 a.m.
  • Bis-Man Transit: No bus service. Bis-Man Transit will actively monitor weather conditions to determine when it is safe and possible to resume operations. Bis-Man Transit will alert the public of additional service changes through the Bis-Man Transit website, www.bismantransit.com and social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter).
  • The North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area are closed April 15.
  • Bismarck city offices are closed April 15.
  • Burleigh County Offices are closed April 15. Emergency services will continue working, however.
  • Kidder County Courthouse is closed April 15.
  • Sioux County Courthouse is closed April 15.
  • Stark County Offices (Courthouse Included) are closed April 15.
  • Williams County buildings will be closed until Monday, April 18.
  • Human Services ’ direct client service locations in Bismarck and Dickinson are closed April 15. *People experiencing a behavioral health crisis should call 211 for immediate help. The crisis line is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
  • All Bismarck Parks and Recreation District facilities and administrative offices are closed April 15. All programs and activities are canceled as well.
  • The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is closed April 15. All programs and meetings at the library have been canceled.
  • All Minot Park District facilities and administrative offices are closed April 15. All programs and activities scheduled for April 14 are canceled.
  • The Bismarck Social Security Administration is closed April 54
  • The Ward County Public Library and all Ward County Buildings/Offices are closed April 1 5.
  • Trinity Health hospital visitation is suspended April 15, except to ER and end-of-life patients.
  • The West Central Human Service Center and the Vocational Rehabilitation Office in Bismarck is closed April 15.
  • Minot Office of Job Service North Dakota is closed April 15. Services are still available by calling 701-857-7500 or virtually at jobsnd.com.
  • All Custer Health and Bismarck/Mandan WIC offices are closed April 15. This includes Carson, Beulah and Mandan Custer Health offices.
  • Badlands Human Service Center , Regional Child Support , and Vocational Rehabilitation offices are closed April 15.
  • The Domestic Violence Crisis Center is closed April 15 but is available remotely or via the crisis line 701-857-2200.
  • The Salvation Army Bismarck Mandan will be closed through April 15.
  • North Dakota’s Gateway to Science is closed April 15.
  • Burleigh County Senior Center will be closed April 15. Sites include Bismarck, Crescent Manor, Wing and Sterling. No home meals will be delivered.
  • Living Stations of the Cross ” production at Little Flower Catholic Church Rugby has been postponed to April 20 at 7:30 pm.

Special Notices:

  • The Stark County Commission has declared a Snow Emergency for the county. In its proclamation, the county notes continued snowfall, blowing snow and high winds are impeding efforts by county crews to keep roads open.
  • Mandan Public Works is asking residents to remove vehicles from on-street parking to allow for efficient and effective snow removal. Public Works is reporting that the wet, heavy snow is difficult to push, and there will be snow piled in driveways as the plows clear residential streets. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.
  • Lincoln Mayor Gerarld Wise has declared a Snow Emergency for Lincoln . All vehicles must be moved from the city streets so city plows and crews can keep the roads as clear as possible over the next several days.
  • The Bismarck Roads and Streets Division is urging residents to move vehicles off the street and keep them off the street. This will be a heavy, wet snow and vehicles parked on the street could be buried with snow and become a hindrance. City crews will work with emergency managers as a resource in emergency situations. Given there will be periods of wind, cold and accumulation of snow and/or ice, snow removal results may not always be ideal. “Thank you for your cooperation.”
Your snow FAQs answered

Other Resources:

Blizzard conditions throughout ND today

Snow and wind will continue to batter the state of North Dakota from Tuesday to Thursday. By later Tuesday morning, blizzard conditions have already been met in southern ND. The snow continues to move north today and will sit over the state for a few days. We’re still in store to see widespread totals of […]
ENVIRONMENT
