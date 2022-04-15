Current weather closings and delays

( KX N ET ) — Organizations are canceling and rescheduling events planned due to the blizzard. This list is a rapidly growing and changing one, so check back often for the latest information.

Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 15:

School closings: Follow this link

Bismarck Public Schools remain closed for in-person learning until April 19. April 14 is being designated a “virtual learning day.” Schools will reach out to families via email with more information about how to participate in virtual learning.

Colleges: University of Mary cancels in-person classes April 12-14. Williston State College closed through the rest of the week. Classes will resume on April 19, as Easter Monday is observed. Regular office hours will resume on April 18.



Community organizations, businesses, events

Due to snow accumulation in Medora, the Chateau de Mores has rescheduled the Easter Egg Hunt to April 23 and Easter Brunch at the Rough Riders Hotel has been canceled. The Rough Riders Hotel and Theodore’s Dining Room will remain open.

is closed until April 18. Choice Bank at 207 E. Front Ave., Bismarck, will be OPEN in the drive-thru from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today. Choice Bank at 1313 Skyline Blvd., Bismarck, will be CLOSED today.

at 207 E. Front Ave., Bismarck, will be OPEN in the drive-thru from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today. Choice Bank at 1313 Skyline Blvd., Bismarck, will be CLOSED today. CHI St. Alexius Health: Bismarck and Mandan – These are CLOSED April 15: Urgent Care, Primary Care Clinics, Specialty Clinics, Great Plains Rehabilitation Services, Mandan Pharmacy, Occupational Medicine Clinic, outpatient cardiac rehab, outpatient physical therapy, acceleration program. HPC Fitness Gym closed until April 18. This is OPEN April 15: Urgent Care, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Garrison Family Clinic OPEN. CHI St. Alexius Health: Minot – Minot Medical Plaza closed April 15.

Minot Medical Plaza closed April 15. CHI St. Alexius Health: Turtle Lake and Washburn – Turtle Lake Clinic and Washburn Family Clinic OPEN

Turtle Lake Clinic and Washburn Family Clinic OPEN Most Trinity Health clinics in Minot and the region will remain closed April 15, including the CancerCare Center. Here is what will be OPEN: Firs tCare Walk-In Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and KeyCare Pharmacy will offer service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Kidney Dialysis Unit in Minot will open at 8 a.m. and the Kidney Dialysis Unit in Belcourt will open at 10 a.m. All other clinics and outpatient centers will remain closed. Patients with Friday clinic appointments will be contacted to reschedule. Roosevelt Park Zoo’s “Easter at the Zoo,” originally planned for Saturday, April 16, has been cancelled.

is closed April 15 but will resume next week. First Lutheran of Plaza, Shell Creek and Parshall UCC has cancelled all services for Good Friday due to the blizzard.

will be closed April 15 (Good Friday) The Badlands Human Service Center, Regional Child Support, and Vocational Rehabilitation offices will remain closed until 8:00 a.m., Monday April 18

will remain closed until Monday, April 18. North Central Human Service Center in Minot and the Regional Child Support and Vocational Rehabilitation offices in Minot are closed until Monday, April 18. If individuals are experiencing a mental health crisis they can call 211 to be routed to our on call crisis workers.

is closed until Monday, April 18 at 8 a.m. The Mandan city landfill is closed April 15.

collection has been canceled for April. The volunteer clean-up project around the Minot landfill , scheduled for April 15 has been rescheduled for April 22, weather permitting.

will reopen on April 19 at 7 a.m. Bis-Man Transit: No bus service. Bis-Man Transit will actively monitor weather conditions to determine when it is safe and possible to resume operations. Bis-Man Transit will alert the public of additional service changes through the Bis-Man Transit website, www.bismantransit.com and social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter).

are closed April 15. Burleigh County Offices are closed April 15. Emergency services will continue working, however.

is closed April 15. Sioux County Courthouse is closed April 15.

(Courthouse Included) are closed April 15. Williams County buildings will be closed until Monday, April 18.

facilities and administrative offices are closed April 15. All programs and activities are canceled as well. The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is closed April 15. All programs and meetings at the library have been canceled.

facilities and administrative offices are closed April 15. All programs and activities scheduled for April 14 are canceled. The Bismarck Social Security Administration is closed April 54

hospital visitation is suspended April 15, except to ER and end-of-life patients. The West Central Human Service Center and the Vocational Rehabilitation Office in Bismarck is closed April 15.

is closed April 15. Services are still available by calling 701-857-7500 or virtually at jobsnd.com. All Custer Health and Bismarck/Mandan WIC offices are closed April 15. This includes Carson, Beulah and Mandan Custer Health offices.

is closed April 15 but is available remotely or via the crisis line 701-857-2200. The Salvation Army Bismarck Mandan will be closed through April 15.

is closed April 15. Burleigh County Senior Center will be closed April 15. Sites include Bismarck, Crescent Manor, Wing and Sterling. No home meals will be delivered.

Special Notices:

The Stark County Commission has declared a Snow Emergency for the county. In its proclamation, the county notes continued snowfall, blowing snow and high winds are impeding efforts by county crews to keep roads open.

Mayor Gerarld Wise has declared a . All vehicles must be moved from the city streets so city plows and crews can keep the roads as clear as possible over the next several days. The Bismarck Roads and Streets Division is urging residents to move vehicles off the street and keep them off the street. This will be a heavy, wet snow and vehicles parked on the street could be buried with snow and become a hindrance. City crews will work with emergency managers as a resource in emergency situations. Given there will be periods of wind, cold and accumulation of snow and/or ice, snow removal results may not always be ideal. “Thank you for your cooperation.”

Other Resources:

