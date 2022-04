The molecular processes caused by a TREM2 (Triggering Receptor Expressed on Myeloid Cells 2) gene mutation in the brain's microglia immune cells can increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease, according to a recent study led by researchers at the University of California, Irvine. While many immune cell genes have been associated with Alzheimer's, the odds are increased two to three times by mutations in TREM2. However, the processes by which these mutations change the function of microglia cells have not been identified until now.

