Doordash Launches $5 Subscription Plan For Students

By Macy Meyer
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDoorDash is launching a new, discounted subscription plan for college students. DashPass for Students, announced Monday, will cost $4.99 per month -- half the price of the standard monthly DashPass subscription -- or $48 for the annual student...

