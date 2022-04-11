Doordash Launches $5 Subscription Plan For Students

Google said Friday that its Google Fi mobile plans would get price drops and minor upgrades across the board. Both of Google Fi's monthly plans have gotten cheaper, according to a Google blog post. The basic Simply Unlimited plan has dropped from $60 per month for one line down to $50, or for the plan with four or more lines, from $30 per line down to $20. The cap on high-speed data has been increased from 22GB to 35GB, which now includes up to 5GB for mobile Wi-Fi hotspot tethering. Calls, texts and data for contact to Canada and Mexico are now free as well.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO