Luke Goedeke would be a dream selection for the Raiders at No. 86

The Raiders are expected to look at their offensive line need early in the 2022 NFL Draft. But what player makes the most sense to them at No. 86, should they fall?

One possible candidate is Luke Goedeke from Central Michigan. He started 24 games at right tackle in college since converting from the tight end position at UW-Stevens Point. And during the 2021 season, he was the highest-graded run-blocker in the country.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they named Goedeke as the best gap-scheme blocker in the draft and the guard with the best hands in pass protection. Here is a snippet of Mike Renner’s thoughts on the former Central Michigan offensive tackle:

“You want Goedeke on the front side of any power/counter run. His ability to chip on balance and climb to the second level is exactly what you look for in a prospect translating to the NFL. It’s why he earned a 94.5 PFF grade on gap runs last season. The former zero-star recruit with no Rivals profile to speak of has molded himself into a top offensive lineman prospect.”

Goedeke has short arms and that is why some are projecting him to guard in the NFL. However, with how good he was at right tackle in college, it might not make sense to move him.

Despite the addition of Davante Adams, the Raiders want to be a balanced offense that runs the ball a ton. So having a physical right tackle like Goedeke would make a ton of sense for the Raiders if he were available in the third round.

Keep an eye on Goedeke as a possible pick at No. 86 as he’s just so physical as a run-blocker. He really might be the perfect pick for the Raiders at the bottom of the third round.