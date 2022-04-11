Body found behind Huber Heights school ID’d

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A body was found behind a school in Huber Heights on Monday.

According to Huber Heights Police Dispatch, a body was found behind the St. Peter’s School sometime on Monday, April 11, near Chambersburg Road.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati said the maintenance crew at the school found a man’s body at the back edge of the property, past the athletic fields. The pastor, principal and police were then notified. According to the statement, police told the school’s principal that the incident poses no threat to anyone at the school.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday morning, the Huber Heights Police Department said, and they found no signs of trauma.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office identified the man as 38-year-old Bradley Smith of Huber Heights. No official cause of death has been released at this time.

If you have any information on the incident, call the Huber Heights Police Department.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.

