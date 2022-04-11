ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

SW GA Farm Credit Makes USDA Loans Available

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSW GA Farm Credit, based in Bainbridge, GA, in the Tri-State area, is...

BAINBRIDGE — Southwest Georgia Farm Credit announced that it will work with eligible borrowers throughout the food supply chain to provide loans through the USDA’s new Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program. The program, which makes available nearly $1 billion in loan guarantees, will back private investment in processing and food supply infrastructure — all designed to strengthen the food supply chain.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
