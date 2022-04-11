SW GA Farm Credit Makes USDA Loans Available

BAINBRIDGE — Southwest Georgia Farm Credit announced that it will work with eligible borrowers throughout the food supply chain to provide loans through the USDA’s new Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program. The program, which makes available nearly $1 billion in loan guarantees, will back private investment in processing and food supply infrastructure — all designed to strengthen the food supply chain.
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Borrowers...
Several farm groups are pressuring the USDA to allow farmers to plant on Conservation Reserve Program acres. The groups say the move would help to fill the likely lack of corn, wheat, and sunflower oil coming from Ukraine because of the Russian invasion. Yahoo News says seven agriculture lobbying organizations...
Farm Credit of the Virginias employees donated more than 500 books to school classrooms and libraries across their territory this week in celebration of Agriculture Literacy Week. During Ag Literacy Week (March 14-18), team members joined classrooms in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland to read the 2022 Virginia Ag in...
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Department of Agriculture issued a warning against Babby Farms in Caldwell after inspectors saw animals bite people, BoiseDev reports. This official warning was issued on Feb. 17 following a Jan. 6 inspection. During the inspection, USDA employees say they saw two girls...
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $749,250 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Awards program. “It’s great to see West Virginia receive funding through...
Gov. Brian Kemp traveled to the South Georgia Farm Belt Wednesday to sign three agricultural bills, including legislation making it harder to file nuisance lawsuits against farmers. The General Assembly passed the Freedom to Farm Act earlier this month, mostly along party lines, after minority Democrats argued it offers less...
Comments / 0