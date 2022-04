According to popular streamer Nickmercs, Halo Infinite is in dire need of a battle royale mode. Halo Infinite was released at the end of 2021 after an extended delay and although it was received well for its meaty, innovative campaign and fun multiplayer, it hasn't been able to keep up with other shooters. Games like Call of Duty release yearly and hit the ground running with brand new content in a month or two, but so far, Halo Infinite's post-launch support has been marginal at best. While there 343 Industries has promised more content, it hasn't made it explicitly clear when or how it will deliver on that promise.

