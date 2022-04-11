ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11th Republican retires from Wisconsin Assembly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Another Republican has decided to retire from the Wisconsin Assembly. Rep. Tyler Vorpagel of Plymouth announced Monday he won’t seek reelection this fall.

He said it’s time to move on with the next chapter in his life. He didn’t elaborate. Vorpagel has served in the body since 2015.

“It has been an honor and a truly humbling experience to have earned the trust and support of my friends and neighbors and represent my hometown in the State Legislature these past 7 plus years. Early after my first election I was told by a very wise person that ‘this isn’t a life sentence’ and for me it is time to move on with the next chapter of my life,” Vorpagel said in a statement released Monday.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos thanked Vorpagel for his service in a separate statement.

“Tyler has been a strong fiscal conservative voice, and it’s been a privilege working with him to lead our 61-member caucus. The enthusiasm that he brought to the table was invaluable to the Assembly Republican leadership team and the entire caucus,” Vos said.

Vorpagel is the 11th Republican to retire this year and second in less than a week. Rep. Samantha Kerkman of Salem Lakes won the race for Kenosha County executive in the April 5 spring elections and will have to leave the Assembly because she can’t serve in both positions.

Overall 17 Assembly members and six senators are not seeking reelection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

