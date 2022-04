A new interstate highway is coming to West Texas and New Mexico. Legislation has been signed into law designating a new four-lane I-27. The new interstate is expected to relieve congestion on I-35. It is an extension of the existing Texas interstate route from Lubbock to Amarillo, which follows the route of U.S. 87. The extension stretches the interstate from Laredo, Texas, to Raton, N.M.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO