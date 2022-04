Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz was supported in court on Thursday by the man raising his 21-year-old orphaned brother as if he were his own son. Cruz, now 23, is back in court to be sentenced. It is likely to take until September for a jury to determine whether or not he should be executed or sentenced to life without parole for murdering 17 people at the Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School on Valentine's Day, 2018.

