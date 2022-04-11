ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craighead County, AR

Flood Advisory issued for Craighead by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
Jonesboro, AR
Craighead County, AR
Brookland, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Cars
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Wind speeds have decreased below Wind Advisory criteria. Therefore, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:44:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Paradise affecting Muhlenberg County. .Runoff from heavy rain will cause the Green River at Paradise to rise into minor flood stage. The river is forecast to rise into flood stage today and remain above flood stage until further notice. For the Green River...including Paradise, Calhoun...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 377.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 384.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Floyd; Worth The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro Gordo Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City. * WHEN...From this morning to late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast bridge at the piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.9 feet on 06/24/1981. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1045 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. .Rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is possible. Cooler weather ahead should slow the melting rate and thus reduce runoff. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Tyler Fork River Mellen 9.0 6.8 Wed 2 am CDT 8.9 9.4 8.4
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river east and south of Pocahontas will be impacted by high water. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday evening, April 16th, and continue rising to 18.0 feet by Monday morning, the 18th. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 14.2 Wed 9 AM 15.3 16.0 16.5 RISING
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...From this Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 161 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 160.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this Wednesday afternoon to 161.3 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Farm ground along east bank begins to flood. At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early Friday morning, April 15th. The river will fall to 18.3 feet by Saturday morning, April 16th. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 15.4 Wed 9 AM 17.7 18.9 18.3 19.0 1 AM 4/15
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Burke, Emanuel, Jenkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Emanuel; Jenkins FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River at Midville. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, the access road into the River Bluff in Midville floods. The lower portion of Johnson Road near Herndon is also flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM EDT Wednesday, the stage was 6.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning and continue falling to 5.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural land has more than doubled in the last 1.5 feet rise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 26.0 feet on Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 18.3 Wed 9 am CDT 22.3 25.2 25.9
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barry; Stone; Taney SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN TANEY...STONE AND SOUTHEASTERN BARRY COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 AM CDT At 934 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Galena to near Kimberling City to 7 miles north of Grandview. Movement was east at 70 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Branson, Lake Taneycomo, Table Rock Lake, Table Rock State Park, Hollister, Silver Dollar City, Kimberling City, Forsyth, Merriam Woods, Shell Knob, Reeds Spring, Rockaway Beach, Bull Creek, Indian Point, Branson West, Galena, Mccord Bend, Table Rock, Kirbyville and Blue Eye.
BARRY COUNTY, MO

