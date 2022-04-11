Flood Advisory issued for Craighead by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barry; Stone; Taney SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN TANEY...STONE AND SOUTHEASTERN BARRY COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 AM CDT At 934 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Galena to near Kimberling City to 7 miles north of Grandview. Movement was east at 70 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Branson, Lake Taneycomo, Table Rock Lake, Table Rock State Park, Hollister, Silver Dollar City, Kimberling City, Forsyth, Merriam Woods, Shell Knob, Reeds Spring, Rockaway Beach, Bull Creek, Indian Point, Branson West, Galena, Mccord Bend, Table Rock, Kirbyville and Blue Eye.
