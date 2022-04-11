ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie County, NY

Troopers: Schoharie County resident accused of stabbing man using multitool in Carlisle

By Steven Cook
 1 day ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

CARLISLE – A Schoharie County resident has been arrested, accused of stabbing a man with a multitool during an argument, state police said.

The victim was taken to Cobleskill Regional Hospital, treated and released, police said.

Troopers identified the man arrested as Antonio M. Lopez, 45, of Carlisle. He faces one count of second-degree assault, a felony, along with misdemeanor menacing and weapons possession, state police said.

The investigation began as troopers were called to the hospital just after 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man being treated for a stab wound, state police said.

Troopers soon determined the victim had been in a dispute with Lopez at a property in Carlisle and Lopez hit him in the head causing a cut, state police said.

The two men separated, but the altercation resumed later inside a residence on the property and Lopez is accused of stabbing the victim in the back then with the multitool, state police said.

Troopers arrested Lopez at his residence. He was arraigned and ordered held on $1,000 bail.

