Lafayette Woman Arrested after Weekend Shooting
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office was called out to Malapart Road Sunday night after a call came in about someone being shot. Lafayette...classicrock1051.com
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office was called out to Malapart Road Sunday night after a call came in about someone being shot. Lafayette...classicrock1051.com
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0