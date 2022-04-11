ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseboro, NC

Pair killed in 100+ mph pursuit, fiery crash in NC identified

By Associated Press, Patrick Zarcone, Rodney Overton
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNxb9_0f5v3jUE00

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman from Fayetteville were killed in a fiery, high-speed crash while fleeing Sampson County deputies over the weekend, according to authorities.

The crash scene (Photo provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident began just after 6 p.m. Saturday when a deputy saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed along N.C. 24, said Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Pope.

Deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on the Dodge Challenger but the driver of the car sped away about two miles northwest of Roseboro.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies attempted to catch up to the vehicle but, as they were terminating the pursuit, saw an explosion and drove up on a crash involving the Challenger they had tried stopping.

Authorities said the Challenger was traveling at more than 100 mph when the driver lost control near Boren Brick Road, which is about 10 miles east of Fayetteville.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, the Challenger came into a left curve while speeding and went off the road to the right. The car then hit “a driveway culvert with a small brick wall and became airborne.”

The Challenger slammed into a tree, flipped over on its roof and caught fire, landing on private property in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Highway patrol officials said the driver, identified as 34-year-old Ryan Andrew Squires, was ejected from the vehicle and killed. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The passenger, 24-year-old Leona Marie Heyward, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said she was wearing a seat belt.

The sheriff’s office said deputies tried to extinguish the flames and pull Heyward out of the vehicle but they were unable to do so. Sampson County EMS and the Salemburg Fire Department responded to the scene and conducted “an extensive extrication effort” in order to get the deceased woman out of the car.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found a stolen pistol, AR-15 rifle and what is believed to be marijuana.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said this incident is a warning to others to not try fleeing from law enforcement officers.

“This crash is an example of the dangers involved in trying to elude law enforcement. A poor decision on the part of the driver led to the destruction of two lives and impacted the lives of their loved ones,” he said. “My heart goes out to their families.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Victims Killed in Fiery Head-On Crash on I-80 Identified; Driver Responsible Was Missing SF Woman

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County medical examiner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision between a Honda SUV and a Tesla on I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge early Sunday, one of whom was a San Francisco woman who had been reported missing. CHP said a wrong-way driver traveling west on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning collided head-on with a second vehicle in the fatal crash. The two victims were identified as 29-year-old San Francisco resident Madyson James and 38-year-old Vallejo resident Ruiju Ma, according to the medical examiner. CHP said at...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
Roseboro, NC
Crime & Safety
Roseboro, NC
Accidents
City
Roseboro, NC
Sampson County, NC
Crime & Safety
Fayetteville, NC
Accidents
County
Sampson County, NC
Sampson County, NC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Traffic Accident#Dodge
CBS 17

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A dozen people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WBTW News13

2 dead in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Wednesday morning on NC 41, Lewis said. The crash was near the Bladen County line. A 1997 Toyota went left of center on NC […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Motorsport.com

NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

Troconis, the crew chief on Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado, was originally arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with felony second degree assault charges following a confrontation with NASCAR spotter Clayton Hughes. The incident took place at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2 of last year. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy