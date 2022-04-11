ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Group calls for veto of Kansas bill blocking sanctuary cities

By Kerri Stowell, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmRxK_0f5v3e4b00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A controversial ordinance is taking center stage in Wyandotte County.

The Unified Government approved its Safe and Welcoming City Act in February.

The act does several different things. It allows undocumented immigrants to get municipal ID cards so they have access to certain city programs.

The act makes it illegal for the Unified Government to collect immigration data, unless it is required by state or federal law. It also means the KCK Police Department can’t respond to call for assistance from ICE unless it’s necessary to protect the public.

Keith Carnes out of prison 19 years after wrongfully convicted

Supporters warn the act is in jeopardy because of House Bill 2717 , which Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wrote.

The bill passed the Kansas Legislature and bans sanctuary cities in the state of Kansas.

Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Gardner joined More2 , a group working toward equality in the KC metro, to ask Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to veto HB 2717.

“HB 2717 would gut the heart of the good policy our community built through the democratic process. This bill would damage the relationship between law enforcement and communities across Kansas. It would inhibit economic growth and again, we call on Gov. Kelly to protect our community and all communities in Kansas,” Pastor Rick Behrens, of Grandview Park Presbyterian, said.

Kelly has not said if she plans to sign or veto the bill.

Comments / 6

Gloria Mooney
1d ago

illegals don't need the services that needs to go for legal residents, elder, disabled, homeless, and Veteran's. citizens of KCK comes before illegals in every aspect.

Reply
3
4America
1d ago

Any group supporting sanctuary cities are for crime and criminals. They are anti American.

Reply
4
