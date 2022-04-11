ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's the approach Mike Giardi believes Patriots will take in 2022 NFL Draft

 3 days ago
Bill Belichick isn’t known to draft for the New England Patriots’ most glaring needs in the first round.

If the Patriots were to take that approach — they would find a top-tier cornerback, wide receiver or linebacker to select with the No. 21 pick. Jameson Williams, Drake London and Chris Olave are all great receiver choices that could be available. Nakobe Dean or Christian Harris would provide speed and a new dynamic at the linebacker position.

But, it’s the Patriots and they will likely add depth on the offensive or defensive line. NFL Network’s Mike Giardi ran through some scenarios on Twitter and gave his idea of the Patriots’ approach to the 2022 NFL Draft.

These are all solid mid-round options and these are the type of players the Patriots will likely call upon to fill holes at the three aforementioned positions. The loss of Shaq Mason and Ted Karras does create the need to build on the offensive line with the No. 21 pick also.

