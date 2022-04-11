Live blog: Updates from 2022 Houston Rockets exit interviews

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON — General manager Rafael Stone, head coach Stephen Silas and select players from the 2021-22 Rockets are meeting with the media on Monday at Toyota Center to wrap up the recently completed season.

The rebuilding Rockets are one of the NBA’s youngest teams, and they finished with the league’s worst record (20-62). Yet, there were clear signs of development from prospects such as rookie Jalen Green and third-year guard Kevin Porter Jr. Houston also guaranteed itself a top-five draft pick for 2022 to add to its collection of young talent.

There are also, however, legitimate questions heading into the 2022 offseason. While the priority for the Rockets is certainly developing prospects as part of the franchise’s rebuild, they have several veterans (John Wall, Eric Gordon and Christian Wood) who will be entering the final year of their current contracts. If those players are not viewed as long-term fits, exploring a trade (or a potential buyout, in Wall’s case) could be part of the 2022 offseason agenda.

