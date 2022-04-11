ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Live blog: Updates from 2022 Houston Rockets exit interviews

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXeyt_0f5v31vd00
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON — General manager Rafael Stone, head coach Stephen Silas and select players from the 2021-22 Rockets are meeting with the media on Monday at Toyota Center to wrap up the recently completed season.

The rebuilding Rockets are one of the NBA’s youngest teams, and they finished with the league’s worst record (20-62). Yet, there were clear signs of development from prospects such as rookie Jalen Green and third-year guard Kevin Porter Jr. Houston also guaranteed itself a top-five draft pick for 2022 to add to its collection of young talent.

There are also, however, legitimate questions heading into the 2022 offseason. While the priority for the Rockets is certainly developing prospects as part of the franchise’s rebuild, they have several veterans (John Wall, Eric Gordon and Christian Wood) who will be entering the final year of their current contracts. If those players are not viewed as long-term fits, exploring a trade (or a potential buyout, in Wall’s case) could be part of the 2022 offseason agenda.

Scroll on for updates on those subjects and much more.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers' Current Players' Status For The 2022-23 NBA Season: LeBron James, Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Will Earn $129.5 Million Combined

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to hang a banner. They combined two future Hall-of-Famers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with three more surefire Hall-of-Famers in Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard. The Purple and Gold surrounded their big names with perimeter shooters, Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington, and Kent Bazemore. They stole Miami’s two-year starting point guard, Kendrick Nunn, for the mid-level exception and brought in more size with former All-Star DeAndre Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Report: What “Astonished” Kevin Durant About James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets dynasty swiftly ended before it ever began. A year after seemingly forming a superteam by acquiring James Harden from the Houston Rockets, the Nets sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers. A rift between Harden and Kevin Durant reportedly developed before Harden’s brief Nets run concluded. According...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Mike D’Antoni Reveals What It Was Like Coaching Kobe Bryant And Dwight Howard: "I Thought I Was Gonna Get Killed. They Didn’t Like Each Other."

With the way the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers performed, there have been comparisons to Lakers teams from the past. The only other previous Lakers teams that have been as disappointing as this one is the one from 2012-2013. To help an aging Kobe Bryant, the Lakers signed superstar center Dwight Howard and veteran All-Star point guard Steve Nash to team up with Kobe and Pau Gasol to form a superteam.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakeem Olajuwon
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Josh Christopher
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Predicting The 2022 All-NBA Teams: Devin Booker Deserves First Team, LeBron James Sneaks Into Third Team

It might be early for the All-NBA Teams to be released, but we have enough data to support who they should be. The All-NBA Team is an honor given to 15 players at the end of the season. It’s awarded to the best players in the league with two guards, two forwards, and one center picked for each team since 1956. LeBron James owns the most All-NBA selections with 17 with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan tied for second with 15.
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden Reportedly Thought Kevin Durant Was Grating And Self-Righteous After Durant Suggested He Wasn't In Shape To Start The Season

James Harden and Kevin Durant were supposed to do great things together on the Brooklyn Nets this season alongside Kyrie Irving. However, with injuries and off-field controversies taking their toll, that particular superteam was broken up at the trade deadline, with Harden going to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that netted them, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Toyota Center
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best of Boston Celtics - Brooklyn Nets 2021-22 regular season highlights

The Boston Celtics have far and away had the advantage so far this season playing the Brooklyn Nets, but it is not unfair to note that the Celtics were by far the healthier and more available ball club in the 2021-22 NBA regular season to date with superstar forward Kevin Durant out for a significant amount of time with a knee injury and star guard Kyrie Irving missing time by choice due to his vaccination status under the mandate in New York for the bulk of the season.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Ben Simmons could return for Game 4 vs. Celtics

The Ben Simmons era in Brooklyn still has yet to begin, as the star guard hasn’t made his debut for the team following his trade from the 76ers at the deadline. Simmons has reportedly progressed significantly in his recovery from a back injury that was keeping him off the court, and according to the latest report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Simmons is targeting a return as early as Game 4 against the Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBC Sports

Report: John Wall exercising $47M player option with Rockets

John Wall – who drew the second-highest salary in NBA history this season – wasn’t happy about sitting out all year with the Rockets. John Wall is going to exercise his $47.4 million player option for next season, I’m told. Due $47,366,760, Wall has the NBA’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

James Harden’s Smart Response After Ty Lue Criticized Him And Joel Embiid For Getting Many Free Throws: “It’s On The Defense To Have Discipline And Not Foul. That’s What Coaches Should Be Teaching Their Players.”

James Harden and Joel Embiid proved this season that they are two of the toughest players to guard. Both Embiid and Harden have shown a great degree of proficiency when it comes to drawing fouls from opposition defenders and getting to the free-throw line. Harden averages 8.2 free throw attempts per game, whereas Joel Embiid averages 11.8 free throw attempts per game. But one head coach isn't impressed.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder news: ESPN's Zach Lowe reveals where he placed Josh Giddey in his All-Rookie teams

ESPN’s Zach Lowe released his All-Rookie teams on Thursday in his latest article. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is a tough nut to crack in terms of whether he deserves to make it or not. If fully healthy, he would’ve easily made the first team as he won the Western Conference Rookie of the Month award every month he played.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy