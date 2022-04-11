ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Symphony’s 2022/2023 season will include collaborations with Itzhak Perlman, Bernadette Peters, RZA, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mary-Mitchell Campbell and more

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Symphony has announced its 2022-2023 season, and the orchestra will once again perform a full lineup of in-person performances at downtown Boettcher Concert Hall. Programming includes presentations of classic works and a lineup of esteemed guest artists, including celebrated violinist Itzhak Perlman and Broadway icon Bernadette Peters....

