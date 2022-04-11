Colorado Symphony’s 2022/2023 season will include collaborations with Itzhak Perlman, Bernadette Peters, RZA, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mary-Mitchell Campbell and more

The same day the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" bandleader received 11 Grammy nominations – the most by any artist this year – the love of his life was beginning chemotherapy treatments for her second battle with cancer. Jon Batiste and bestselling author Suleika Jaouad ("Between Two Kingdoms") talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about how their world was turned upside-down, and how they met adversity with an act of defiance.

