Easter gifts for teens, kids from the Toy Association
Easter is Sunday, so it's go-time to fill those Easter baskets. If you don't want to spend a lot, the Toy Association is out with the top toys, under $30. Adrienne Appell, with the Toy Association, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about Easter options. Bunny in a Basket is a sweet gift. The Sky Viper Dash Nano Drone is another option for older kids. RELATED: Creative Easter basket ideas for all ages Tonka Monster Metal Movers are nice and cheap. The Bunny Stacker is a soft and cute stacking bunny. A Foam Blaster is a good outdoor toy. And teachers recommend Cubles.
