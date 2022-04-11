Easter gifts for teens, kids from the Toy Association

Easter is Sunday, so it's go-time to fill those Easter baskets.

If you don't want to spend a lot, the Toy Association is out with the top toys, under $30.

Adrienne Appell, with the Toy Association, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about Easter options.

Bunny in a Basket is a sweet gift.

The Sky Viper Dash Nano Drone is another option for older kids.

Tonka Monster Metal Movers are nice and cheap.

The Bunny Stacker is a soft and cute stacking bunny.

A Foam Blaster is a good outdoor toy.

And teachers recommend Cubles.