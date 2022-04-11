ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL exec thinks J.C. Jackson could have significant drop-off with Chargers

By Isaiah Houde
 3 days ago
J.C. Jackson, who came into the league undrafted, has risen as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

The 26-year-old is an absolute ballhawk and the numbers prove it, as he’s led the league with the most interceptions (25) over the past four seasons. Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Los Angles Chargers that makes him the seventh-highest paid cornerback.

Jackson had guidance from Bill Belichick and Stephon Gilmore for a majority of his career and his potential was quickly noticed. Now, he’ll be the leader of the Chargers’ cornerback group and it will carry a different weight.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando spoke with NFL executives and evaluators about some of the offseason moves this year. He spoke with one anonymous executive that believes Jackson will have a drop-off outside of New England.

“I’m sure J.C. Jackson is a good player, but Bill (Belichick) maximizes his guys in the secondary and always has,” the exec told Sando. “New England has corners play great for them, then guys sign someplace else and get cut in two years.”

Jackson has excelled in man-to-man coverage and he’s proven he isn’t a “system” guy. He was Pro Football Focus’ top player when it came to man coverage.

He’s undoubtedly gifted and it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Jackson’s success continues and even grows with the Chargers.

