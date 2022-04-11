ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Everything You Need To Know About Sunscreen

By Maxine Taylor
Health Digest
Health Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you use sunscreen daily or haven't touched a bottle in years, here's everything you need to know about this important but oft-misunderstood...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

How To Get Rid of a Sunburn Fast, According to Experts

There's no doubt about it: Dealing with a sunburn, whether it be slight or severe, is never fun. Repeated bouts of sunburn are not only painful, but can also increase your risk of skin cancer, too. Below, we ask two board-certified dermatologists (a.k.a. skincare experts!) for their advice on how to get rid of a sunburn fast, so you can get on with your day, pain-free.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Sensitive Skin#Cancer Research#Cosmetics#Skin Pigment#Americans#Realself
Cosmopolitan

How To Get Rid of Dark Spots: 15 Best Products and Treatments

If there's anything more annoying than acne and breakouts, it's the stubborn dark spots they leave behind on my face and body. And if you're also someone who deals with hyperpigmentation—whether it's from skin inflammation, cystic acne, the sun, or hormones—then you probably know just how common—and frustrating—skin discoloration can be to cover up and/or treat. So to help you out (and let's be honest, to help myself out), I turned to the experts for the best advice on how to get rid of dark spots on your skin, based on every type and cause. Keep reading for everything you really, truly need to know.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cancer
In Style

Meet Micro-Coring, the Non-Invasive Anti-Aging Treatment That Gets Rid of Wrinkles and Loose Skin

Ah, the needle. In the world of aesthetics and beauty, it holds so many beneficial purposes. Dermatologists and plastic surgeons count on these tiny, slim pieces of metal for anything and everything imaginable. They allow for precise placement of dermal fillers and injectables under the skin, creating micro-injuries for collagen stimulation in procedures like micro-needling, and even deliver fat-dissolving and cellulite-reducing solutions like Kybella and QWO, respectively. Now, the versatile needle has yet another purpose.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

A Derm Says This $35 Moisturizer Includes an Ingredient That Can Reverse Skin Damage, and It’s Already Sold Out 3 Times

Spring is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to replace the thick moisturizers you’ve been using all winter with products designed for warm weather. As the temperature rises, it's all about lightweight products that protect your skin from the sun, decrease hyperpigmentation, and allow your pores to breathe through the inevitable sweat and grime. Lucky for us, one of the most popular moisturizers that checks all of these boxes—Three Ships Radiance Grape Stem Cell + Squalane Day Cream ($35)—is back from hiatus after selling out three times.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

The 6 Most Life-Changing Vitamin C Serums With Hyaluronic Acid—All Under $30 on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Vitamin C is one of the most talked-about skincare ingredients of all time. The ingredient is so beloved that it has earned its very own national holiday. April 4 marks National Vitamin C Day, and honestly, what could be a better excuse for buying new beauty products? Vitamin C is not only an anti-aging savior, but a hero for a laundry list of other skin concerns. Sometimes, though, every hero needs a trusty...
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream Delivers "Unbelievable Results, Almost Instantaneously"

I'll be honest, I'm a fiend for Credo's clean beauty selection. I describe it as an all-clean version of Sephora or Ulta, where all the products have been vetted to not include hormone-disrupting ingredients, asbestos, PFAS, and more problematic ingredients — and with that peace of mind, it's even more exciting to come across skincare that actually works. Take Maya Chia's newest release, the Advanced Response Complex: Shoppers call it the "best anti-aging, youth-restoring, wrinkle-reversing, skin-plumping cream ever."
SKIN CARE
Q985

Popular Lotion Recall Leaves Illinois With Dry Skin

Being a guy, I really didn't have many thoughts or opinions on the topic of hand lotion until I got married. I quickly learned that if my wife Amy were given the option between having no lotion for a month or having no husband hanging around for a month, I would need someplace to stay for about 30 days.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Negative childhood experiences linked to people developing anti-vax sentiments, major study finds

Anti-vaccination views among people stem from adverse childhood experiences such as abuse, maltreatment, or having an alcoholic parent, major new research suggests.Researchers, including those from the University of Otago in New Zealand, say many adult attitudes, behaviours and traits have their roots in childhood.In the major study, published in the journal PNAS Nexus last month, scientists assessed how people develop strong anti-vaccination sentiments.They assessed vaccine resistance beliefs among members of the long-running Dunedin Study, based at the University of Otago, which marks 50 years this month.The ongoing Dunedin study follows the lives of over 1,000 babies born between 1 April...
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy