Here Is Washington's Best Under-The-Radar Steakhouse

Photo: Getty Images

For every type of cuisine and specialty, there are many types of restaurants that do it justice. The same can be applied to steakhouses , which range from fancy establishments to hole-in-the-wall spots.

If you've been wanting to try a different kind of steakhouse, Cheapism has you covered. They found the best under-the-radar steakhouses in every state, including Washington. This was their pick for the Evergreen State:

John Howie Steak !

Writers explain why they chose this upscale restaurant:

"Chef-owner John Howie has revised his menu during the pandemic to emphasize simple meals that offer the most value, but John Howie Steak still features USDA prime beef aged 28 days or 42 days and American, Australian, and Japanese wagyu beef. You can buy the same steaks to go, carefully packaged and partnered with the perfect seasoning and instructions."

Taking a closer look at the menu, you can also get some steak combinations, like USDA prime fillet paired with Australian Wagyu. If you love drinks and apps to go along with your dinner, make sure you drop by during happy hour -- Sunday through Friday, 4 to 6 p.m.

You can find John Howie Steak at 11111 NE 8th St, Ste 125, in Bellevue. They're available for dine-in and catering.

Click here to check out some more underrated but amazing steakhouses in the country.