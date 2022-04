Fetters Mill Bridge in Bryn Athyn decorated for Christmas.Image via Montgomery County Planning Commission. More than 100 bridges in Montgomery County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition – the lowest assessment category – on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO