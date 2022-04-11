ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Casts Walker Scobell in Title Role

By Kelli Boyle
tvinsider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDemigods, it’s official. Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has found its Percy Jackson in Walker Scobell, the streaming service announced Monday, April 11. The series will begin production this summer. The 13-year-old actor is known for playing Young Adam in Netflix’s The Adam Project. And now,...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Martin Freeman is Part of the Cast

One of the many MCU shows that are currently in the works is Secret Invasion which will star Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn's Talos as they navigate the Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Just like any other MCU project, the exact plot details are still under wraps. However, it looks like a character from Black Panther will show up in the series as spilled recently by one of its stars.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Rick Riordan
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Hilariously Says Kevin Costner ‘Smells Like Baseball’

One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Film Star#Title Role#The Adam Project#Olympians#Adhd
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
B98.5

‘Star Trek’ Casts a New Captain Kirk

The ironic part of the new Star Trek series, Strange New Worlds, is that it features some very familiar Star Trek characters. When the show debuts on Paramount+ later this summer, it will star Anson Mount as Captain Pike, the original Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise before James T. Kirk, along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Mr. Spock. The show is officially billed as following these heroes “in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Epic Ryan Gosling Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is getting great new content all the time, and right now, an epic Ryan Gosling movie is the number one film on the streamer's charts. Blade Runner 2049, a 2017 sci-fi blockbuster, is the top movie on Netlfix, and No. 3 on the overall Top 10. It lands behind only the new season of Bridgerton at No. 1 and the new baking competition show, Is It Cake? at No. 2.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix docuseries is positively shocking

Your next true-crime obsession has arrived on Netflix. Not only does the newly released docuseries Bad Vegan add a buzzy new title to this genre in the streamer’s library. But this is also another story with a grifter at its core — along the lines of The Tinder Swindler and Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy