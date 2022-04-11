ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘For All Mankind’ Heads to Mars in Season 3 First Look (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has officially set a Season 3 premiere date for alt-reality drama For All Mankind in a first look teaser. The series will officially return beginning Friday, June 10, with the premiere episode, and new installments will drop once a week on following Fridays. The newest season of the series...

