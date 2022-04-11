ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men wanted after allegedly pepper-spraying woman, stealing her purse

By Dan Vasko
 1 day ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is looking for two people suspected of pepper-spraying a woman in the eyes before stealing her purse on Saturday.

Asheville Police said in a social media post that officers responded to the 40 block of S. Tunnel Road around 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9 in reference to a robbery. Officers said the victim said that two men wearing masks approached her and demanded her belongings.

The two men fled the scene, but a witness chased after them and was able to retrieve the stolen purse and return it to the victim.

The victim was treated for her injuries at a nearby hospital.

The APD said they determined one of the suspects to be 37-year-old James Franklin Hairr, of Lincolnton. Police provided an old photo of Hairr for reference (photo is nearly 12 years old).

James Franklin Hairr (Asheville Police)

Hairr has been charged with Assault of a Female and Common Law Robbery. Officers have not yet identified the other suspect.

Anyone with information on Hairr’s whereabouts can provide an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or by using the TIP2APD app. They can also call 828-252-1110.

