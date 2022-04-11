Pacific Gas & Electric will pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for two major California wildfires

Two of California’s largest wildfire incidents in 2021 cost fire agencies more than $500 million apiece to suppress, and a third cost more than a quarter-million dollars to fight, according to new federal data. The massive Dixie Fire, which burned from mid-July through late October in Northern California, cost...
The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake off the California coast rattled Malibu, geologists said. The earthquake shook the area at about 9 a.m. Pacific Time Monday, March 21, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake is smaller than many California residents are used to, but dozens of people reported feeling the...
Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
The national Black Lives Matter group purchased a $6 million mansion in a Los Angeles neighborhood with donor cash in October 2020 and then maneuvered to keep the purchase a secret, according to a report Monday.
The leaders of the Black Lives Matters organization allegedly laid out a whopping $6 million that was donated to the activist group to buy a 6,500-square foot Southern California mansion, according to published reports. News of the 2020 purchase was first reported by New York Magazine on Monday, as the...
Southern California is home to the nation's highest gas prices, which are nearly $2 per gallon higher than a year ago. The costs have led some residents to master the art of fuel efficiency. Wayne Gerdis, who is serious about making his gas tank go further, said he's getting "well...
This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
Gangs of South American 'crime tourists' are being blamed for at least two home burglaries in California this week - as well as similar raids across the country in recent months, including sprees in Indiana, Texas, New York, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The criminals target wealthy neighborhoods...
A congressional committee is investigating Amazon over concerns that the tech giant may be endangering employees by making them work in unsafe conditions during tornadoes and other extreme weather events, says a letter sent this week to company CEO Andy Jassy by the committee. The inquiry will examine the deaths...
Ten people have been indicted in Arkansas for filing $2.7 million in false claims with California’s Employment Development Department. One person, identified as Madison Clark, worked for a contractor for Bank of America, Tele Tech, a company that helped process some of the accounts for the bank. Clark answered...
FRESNO, Calif. -- There's a $1.60 difference between the average gas cost in California, $5.85 and the national average, $4.25. At the pump, you'll see the state and federal taxes listed. But the reason why we are paying more in California is what you won't see on your receipt. "It's...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. California car owners could get $400 stimulus checks to help offset rising gasoline prices under a proposal by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor announced an $11...
ATLANTA — Prices at the pump continue to be in sharp focus right now, and 11Alive News viewers reached out to the Verify team asking how gas prices in the United States compare to pricing around the world. The debate has some online even pointing to the U.S., claiming...
Did you know there's a state law that says helium-filled balloons need to be weighted down? Yes, that's to avoid power outages such as the one that affected more than 2,600 Silicon Valley Power customers on Sunday morning. Irked customers posting on Twitter wondered if the balloons in question were...
