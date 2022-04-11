Flo Rida added to State Fair of West Virginia lineup

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) – The State Fair of West Virginia has added yet another exciting act to its growing concert series this year.

The State Fair made a Facebook post earlier today announcing the addition of popular artist Flo Rida to the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Concert Series on Friday, August 19.

Tickets for the fair will go on sale Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 10 a.m., and will only be available via ETIX at this link or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.

Other recent additions to the State Fair concert lineup include:

Visit the State Fair of West Virginia website for the full list of concerts and dates or to purchase tickets.

