If you’ve ever had a good workout and then a great night sleep afterward, you already know that exercising is associated with better sleep. “We know that there are many specific physical effects of exercise on sleep itself,” says board-certified clinical psychologist Michael J. Breus, PhD, aka (The Sleep Doctor). “Research shows that regular exercise seems to give people deeper —stage three and four—sleep.” Dr. Breus also says that it seems to make people sleep longer, and reduce stress, which could also affect your sleep. The question is how to exercise for better sleep. Because some workouts may have the opposite effect, depending on what time of day you do them—kinda like drinking coffee.

WORKOUTS ・ 24 DAYS AGO