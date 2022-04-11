ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Principal, CalSTRS expand relationship with new real estate operating company mandate

By Andrea Zander
irei.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal Real Estate Investors, the real estate investment team for Principal Global Investors®, has been selected by the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS)...

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gotham Weekly

New York City Real Estate Attorney Natalia Sishodia Discusses Refinancing a Mortgage and the Need for a Real Estate Attorney

New York City real estate attorney Natalia Sishodia (https://sishodia.com/do-you-need-a-new-york-real-estate-attorney-when-refinancing-a-mortgage/) releases a new article discussing the need for a real estate attorney when refinancing a mortgage. The lawyer mentions that even with rising interest rates, there are still opportunities to refinance at a reasonable price. Owners can save thousands each year by refinancing their mortgages.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
Upworthy

This company will pay you $75 for attending a job interview because 'interview is labor'

A Canadian company has announced that it'll compensate candidates who are offered a job interview, as part of its new policy. FoodShare Toronto, a food-centric nonprofit organization, said job applicants who are called for an interview would be paid $75 per interview conducted by the company. The policy went into effect on March 1. "I think employers have gotten off scot-free for far too long by expecting candidates to bear the costs of an interview," said FoodShare Toronto CEO Paul Taylor, reported CTV News Toronto. Time is money, and FoodShare wants to recognize the value of the time of candidates attending an interview. "We recognize that people sometimes have to take time off work to go for an interview. People have to commute, pay for transit or get childcare and we think employers should and should be paying for that," added Taylor. It is a recognition of the value of people's time and labor.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Amazon's new union demands company start bargaining in May

(Reuters) - The union that Amazon.com Inc workers recently voted to represent them has demanded the company start bargaining in early May and cease any changes to employment terms at their warehouse in the interim, according to a letter the group issued Saturday on Twitter. The Amazon Labor Union also...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calstrs#Reoc#Calstrs Reoc Investments
NBC New York

Flexible Hours Allow Employees at This Company to Fit Work Around Their Lives

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.
BROOKLYN, NY
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees Over Zoom Is Back, and Now He's Asking More to Quit

For Vishal Garg's online mortgage company, things haven't gotten any better. You might remember the story of Vishal Garg, the founder and CEO of mortgage lending company Better.com, even if you don't remember his name. In December, he gathered 900 of his employees on a Zoom meeting and told them they were being fired. Then, he told other employees that those who were terminated were basically stealing from the company because they weren't pulling their weight.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
CNBC

The top 7 industries hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to FlexJobs

After two years of working from home, some people have realized that they thrive in a remote environment, while others miss the office – but most people have decided that they want the best of both worlds. Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in...
JOBS
Reuters

Tech company Sungard files second bankruptcy in three years

(Reuters) - Technology company Sungard Availability Services returned to bankruptcy on Monday about three years after wrapping up its prior Chapter 11 case. The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based cloud services provider filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas with about $424 million in secured debt. Sungard said in a statement on Monday that while it reduced its debt load by more than $800 million during its 2019 bankruptcy, it did not resolve “challenges inherent to the company’s operating structure,” including burdensome leases and underused space despite efforts to lower those costs in recent years.
WAYNE, PA
bizjournals

KKR builds real estate credit capabilities with new local appointment

Lindsey Wright is entering a newly created role for KKR and will head up the company's investment services. Wright was appointed to the role of Managing Director and Head of Investment Services for the firm and will lead the development of a platform for the company's real estate credit business. The platform will be based in Dallas and will support asset management, loan origination, securities investing, risk management and client experience as a part of a growth strategy for the company, according to a news release.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy