BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Opening Day is a special occasion in Baltimore. Naturally, baseball fans brought the excitement with them when they traveled from all over to downtown Baltimore to see the Orioles host the Milwaukee Brewers. As WJZ found, some fans started getting to Oriole Park at Camden Yards as early as 10 a.m. so they could get their tickets and take advantage of the excitement. “I’ve been loving the Orioles for over 50 years, so I’m a huge fan,” Lillian Atkinson said. “There’s just something about it, it’s so much fun.” Atkinson wasn’t alone. Jeremiah Johnson and Joe Weyer were among the die-hard...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO