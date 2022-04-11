ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints considering trading up to land Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett?

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WkbAI_0f5uyV9Z00
Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

It's no secret the New Orleans Saints coveted star quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason but were unable to convince him to waive his no-trade clause for them. While Watson ultimately moved to the Cleveland Browns, the Saints signed 2021 Week 1 starter Jameis Winston to a new two-year deal that, presumably, will make him QB1 whenever he's fully recovered from the torn ACL and damage to his MCL he suffered on Oct. 31.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith and retired Saints legend Drew Brees both recently offered high praise for Winston and his ability to consistently guide New Orleans to Sunday victories. However, the Saints raised eyes last week when they completed a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that, among other things, left New Orleans with picks No. 16 and No. 19 in the upcoming NFL Draft that gets underway on April 28.

Insider Jordan Schultz now reports the Saints could package those two selections in an attempt to move up in the draft order to grab either former Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Panthers:

In mock drafts updated last week, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards, and Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports predicted the Carolina Panthers will take Pickett sixth overall, while CBS' Pete Prisco and Ryan Wilson both had the Panthers taking Willis.

The New York Giants hold pick No. 5 and likely won't be drafting a quarterback that high. Stackpole added in his mock draft that the Seattle Seahawks could move up to No. 5 to land Willis.

The Saints also have veteran quarterback Andy Dalton on the roster to serve as Winston's backup or even start if the 2015 first-overall draft pick isn't cleared to take the field in September. Dalton's presence on the squad doesn't necessarily mean New Orleans couldn't stash either Willis or Pickett down the depth chart so they could learn and develop from the sidelines throughout next season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins' death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Distractify

What Is Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death? Here Are the Tragic Details

Prayers up! Dwayne Haskins, best known as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was just 24 years old. Dwayne was also a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State University. His death was announced on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Fans have taken to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Yardbarker

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch 'Signed with Wrong Team'? Inside Story

A national media assertion that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch "signed with the wrong team'' this offseason by re-upping with the Dallas Cowboys demonstrates once again - with all due respect - the difference in "30,000-feet'' analysis of a team and "boots-on-the-ground analysis.''. According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, Vander Esch...
DALLAS, TX
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Cleveland Browns#Acl#Mcl#The Philadelphia Eagles#Liberty#The Pittsburgh Panthers#Cbs Sports#The Carolina Panthers
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith’s Message For The Lakers Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Lakers are a mess. What’s the solution? Maybe they should hire ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. At least that’s what Smith thinks they should do. During ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning, Smith suggested the Lakers hire him to be their President of Basketball Operations. We’re pretty sure he wasn’t kidding.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Attorney for Deshaun Watson's reported victims says Browns did not reach out to him

The Cleveland Browns released a statement earlier on Sunday surrounding new quarterback Deshaun Watson. In said statement, the Browns indicated that they had conducted an in-depth internal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levied in Watson’s direction by north of 20 women. “We spent a tremendous amount of time...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Tom Brady only returned to Bucs after secret plan fell through

Tom Brady has had an eventful offseason marked with a brief retirement and subsequent unretirement. Additionally, just a few weeks after Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians stepped down as Tampa Bay’s head coach. A lot of what transpired this offseason for Brady hasn’t made sense,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says The Lakers Didn’t Need Russell Westbrook To Be Like He Was In Oklahoma City: “Everybody Had To Make Sacrifices. It Was Tough For Westbrook To Adjust To That.”

Russell Westbrook was expected to push the Los Angeles Lakers back into the championship picture. But he wasn't able to gel with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the squad, and ended up underperforming significantly. Westbrook wasn't able to change his playing style to suit AD and LeBron, and that cost the Lakers dearly during the season. And Anthony Davis pointed that out recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Brett Favre

Brett Favre was in the headlines for the wrong reasons this week. According to a new report from Mississippi Today, Favre is involved in an alleged scandal with the state’s former governor. “Favre reportedly used “special access” to Mississippi governor Phil Bryant and other power players who accessed the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy