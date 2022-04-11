Saints considering trading up to land Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett?

Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

It's no secret the New Orleans Saints coveted star quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason but were unable to convince him to waive his no-trade clause for them. While Watson ultimately moved to the Cleveland Browns, the Saints signed 2021 Week 1 starter Jameis Winston to a new two-year deal that, presumably, will make him QB1 whenever he's fully recovered from the torn ACL and damage to his MCL he suffered on Oct. 31.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith and retired Saints legend Drew Brees both recently offered high praise for Winston and his ability to consistently guide New Orleans to Sunday victories. However, the Saints raised eyes last week when they completed a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that, among other things, left New Orleans with picks No. 16 and No. 19 in the upcoming NFL Draft that gets underway on April 28.

Insider Jordan Schultz now reports the Saints could package those two selections in an attempt to move up in the draft order to grab either former Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Panthers:

In mock drafts updated last week, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards, and Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports predicted the Carolina Panthers will take Pickett sixth overall, while CBS' Pete Prisco and Ryan Wilson both had the Panthers taking Willis.

The New York Giants hold pick No. 5 and likely won't be drafting a quarterback that high. Stackpole added in his mock draft that the Seattle Seahawks could move up to No. 5 to land Willis.

The Saints also have veteran quarterback Andy Dalton on the roster to serve as Winston's backup or even start if the 2015 first-overall draft pick isn't cleared to take the field in September. Dalton's presence on the squad doesn't necessarily mean New Orleans couldn't stash either Willis or Pickett down the depth chart so they could learn and develop from the sidelines throughout next season.