Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley's Cabaret wins big at 2022 Olivier Awards

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season 2 finale of Bridgerton. Lady Whistledown is shaking up more than just London's social scene. Bridgerton's all-knowing gossip maven, whose identity was at the heart of several covert (and not so covert) investigations by various members of the Ton in season 2, came between BFFs Eloise Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (aka Lady Whistledown). Their friendship was irrevocably broken when Eloise learned, after being wrongly accused by the Queen of reporting on the Ton's scandalous affairs as Whistledown, that it was Penelope -- with some help, of course -- who was responsible for inciting all the drama in her regular gossip sheet.

TV SERIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO