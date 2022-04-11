Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley's Cabaret wins big at 2022 Olivier Awards

The winners of the 2022 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:New Play: “Life of Pi”New Musical: “Back To The Future - The Musical”New Comedy: “Pride and Prejudice(asterisk) ((asterisk)sort of)Family Show: “Wolf Witch Giant Fairy”Revival: “Constellations”Musical Revival: “Cabaret”Actress-Play: Sheila Atim, “Constellations”Actor-Play: Hiran Abeysekera, “Life of Pi”Actress-Musical: Jessie Buckley, “Cabaret”Actor-Musical: Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret”Supporting Actor-Play: Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Habib Nasib Nader, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink, “Life of Pi”Supporting Actress-Play: Liz Carr, “The Normal Heart”Supporting Actress-Musical: Liza Sadovy, “Cabaret”Supporting Actor-Musical: Elliot Levey, “Cabaret”Director: Rebecca Frecknall, “Cabaret”Original score or new orchestrations:...
