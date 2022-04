From Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 22, the women in the detective’s life lay their cards on their table just in time for them both to find themselves dealing with something altogether unexpected. In other developments, Ashland reveals that up his sleeve is a never-ending supply of tricks, Sally manages to raise Adam’s eyebrows, and Jack reaches out to Kyle. Gee, wonder what that could be about. Get the details on these and more spoilers below…

