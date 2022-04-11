Chronophage, 'Black Clouds'

Chronophage's "Black Clouds" may cause listeners to suffer from Instant Replay Syndrome. Symptoms include ecstatic dancing, constant earworm and inability to perform basic motor functions beyond the repeated depression of...
A “Price Is Right” contestant stepped in as the announcer after host Drew Carey heard his incredible voice. The moment Robert Devaughn started speaking, Carey knew he was hearing something special. “Robert, I love your voice by the way. George, you better watch out,” Carey said. Then...
Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
52-year-old Ice Cube has found himself in some hot water with a handful of Twitter users. Earlier this weekend, it seems that the internet rediscovered an eyebrow-raising reality series from 2006 by the name of Black. White. that was executive produced by the former NWA rapper. "What's it like to...
It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
The Coronado Historical Association, in partnership with the Coronado Island Film Festival, presents The Dragon Painter (1919). The screening will be held on April 13 at 5:00 pm.
This much-celebrated film was inducted into the prestigious National Film Registry in 2014 and stars silent-era heartthrob Sessue Hayakawa. In this romance drama, Hayakawa plays Tatsu, a wild man and genius who becomes a master painter's disciple, but loses his divine gift when he finds love in the master's daughter Ume-Ko, played by Hayakawa’s wife Tsuru Aoki. This black-and-white film features the exquisite Coronado Japanese Tea Garden as a lush backdrop for the...
Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. There was quite a lot to discuss, from the band's ongoing "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour through recent events, such as a prostate cancer diagnosis early on in the pandemic as well as the work that's going on regarding the successor to 2018's Firepower.
Cops have been caught blasting Disney songs late at night to try and stop people recording their busts and putting them on social media. Officers in Santa Ana, California, blared out classics from Toy Story, Mulan and Encanto so people could not upload them due to copyright reasons. They played...
Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
