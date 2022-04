More Kinder products are under recall in Canada. Some of the products have been linked to an outbreak of Salmonella infections in Europe that has sickened 150 children. Ferrero Canada Ltd. announced the expanded recall today, listing more than a dozen new products, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. As of the posting of the recall, no illnesses in Canada had been confirmed in relation to the chocolate.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO