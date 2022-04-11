ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the most extreme temperatures in Tennessee history

By Stacker
 2 days ago

STACKER – On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet . The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913.

More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world. As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold. The contiguous U.S. had its warmest meteorological summer (June-August) on record in 2021, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA’s State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Tennessee by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 113° F (Perryville on Aug. 9, 1930)
– All-time lowest temperature: -32° F (Mountain City on Dec. 30, 1917)
– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 20.7 inches (McEwen on Aug. 21, 2021)
– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 30 inches (Mt. Leconte on March 14, 1993)

Intense rainfall during a storm on August 21, 2021, devastated the region between Waverly and McEwen, Tennessee about 60 miles west of Nashville. The resulting flash flooding killed more than 20 people.

Mississippi by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 115° F (Holly Springs 2 N on July 29, 1930)
– All-time lowest temperature: -19° F (Corinth 7 SW on Jan. 30, 1966)
– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 15.68 inches (Columbus 4 ESE on July 9, 1968)
– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 18 inches (Tunica 2 N on Dec. 23, 1963)

The “ New Year’s Snowstorm ” swept through the Southern United States, killing three people and setting historic snowfall records in Tunica, Mississippi. A few days later, Alabama and Tennessee witnessed extremely heavy snowfall from Dec. 31, 1963, to Jan. 1, 1964.

Continue below to see the most extreme temperatures in the history of other states in your region.

Arkansas by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 120° F (Ozark on Aug.10, 1936)
– All-time lowest temperature: -29° F (Gravette on Feb.13, 1905)
– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.06 inches (Big Fork 1 SSE on Dec. 3, 1982)
– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 25 inches (Corning on Jan. 22, 1918)

“The Great Heat Wave of 1936” affected around 15 states during its three-week run that brought temperatures above 100 degrees. Still, Ozark topped the charts by reaching 120 degrees. Also known as the “1936 North American Heat Wave,” it exacerbated the levels of human suffering during the ongoing Great Depression. Little Rock in Arkansas had to endure its hottest summer in 2010 between June and August when the temperature went above 90 degrees for two months.

