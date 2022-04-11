ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Is ‘The Batman’ Coming To HBO? Here’s What You Need To Know.

By Jazmin Tolliver
 1 day ago

Gotham City’s caped crusader is headed to your TV screen very soon.

The latest installment of the Batman franchise, “ The Batman ,” will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning April 18, according to a press release from Warner Media.

The film stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

“The Batman” will also air on HBO on Saturday, April 23, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

This latest psychologically gripping tale of the cryptic hero premiered in theaters on March 4. The edgy rendition of Gotham’s greatest hero depicts Batman in his early years as he struggles to balance rage with righteousness.

The film’s raw and intense portrayal of the winged defender hooked fans and earned big bucks — over half a billion dollars — in the box office.

It currently holds an 85% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has garnered critical acclaim for its gripping story and grounded feel that reminds some fans of the beloved Christopher Nolan trilogy .

Keep reading to see how fans are reacting to ‘The Batman’s’ upcoming release:

Watch the trailer below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

IN THIS ARTICLE
