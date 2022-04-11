ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

Official vote canvass leaves results of La Crosse County elections intact

 1 day ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The official canvass of votes from the April 5 election in La Crosse County left results and tallies unchanged.

No one has asked for a recount, said County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer. The deadline for doing so is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Canvass results are on the clerk’s website .

