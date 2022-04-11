Official vote canvass leaves results of La Crosse County elections intact

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The official canvass of votes from the April 5 election in La Crosse County left results and tallies unchanged.

No one has asked for a recount, said County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer. The deadline for doing so is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Canvass results are on the clerk’s website .

Recent headlines from News 8 Now

Live Updates | City official: 10,000-plus killed in Mariupol

Seasonal weight restrictions ending in La Crosse County

Cameron Park Farmers Market in La Crosse preps to take root for season

Mayo adjusts parking for construction of new hospital building in La Crosse

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.