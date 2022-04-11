Official vote canvass leaves results of La Crosse County elections intact
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The official canvass of votes from the April 5 election in La Crosse County left results and tallies unchanged.
No one has asked for a recount, said County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer. The deadline for doing so is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Canvass results are on the clerk’s website .
