Yates County, NY

Horse Euthanized After Car Strikes Buggy on State Route 364

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 1 day ago
We learned over the weekend from law enforcement of another horse and buggy accident in Yates County that happened at around 6:30 p.m. on March 31st....

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
Community Policy