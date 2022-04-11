Horse Euthanized After Car Strikes Buggy on State Route 364

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for more information after an Ithaca man was killed in an early-morning car accident over the weekend. Joseph Arguello, 49, died from injuries after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to a vehicle accident on State Route 13 in the Town of Newfield around 1:18 a.m. on March 19. According to the crash report, deputies found an empty white Volkswagen off the road and a blue Toyota with severe damage. Arguello was trapped inside the Toyota, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

