Danville, VA

Delegates Marshall, Adams named to Virginia Tobacco Commission

By CHUCK VIPPERMAN Southside Correspondent
 1 day ago

A local lawmaker is back on the Virginia Tobacco Commission after a two-year hiatus — and he’ll be joined by a fellow member of the House of Delegates. Danville Republican Danny Marshall will return to the panel for the first time since 2020. He was removed from the Tobacco Commission by...

